Vibrant Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — Enjoy a cultural weekend escape with your loved ones, embracing a diverse array of activities. From enchanting museum evenings to thrilling ballet performances, seize the chance to immerse yourselves in creativity and forge enduring memories together with The Astana Times’ curated selection of events.

Astana Events

“Sultan “Baybars” Ballet on May 18

“Sultan Beybars” is an enchanting ballet that tells the gripping story of ambition and sacrifice on the path to fame and power. Rooted in legends of Sultan Baybars life, it highlights his nostalgic love for the Kipchak steppe. Through spectacular mass scenes, rich costumes and mystical elements, the ballet immerses audiences in a world beyond reality, creating a captivating theatrical experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Night of Museums on May 18

The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to host “Museum – Territory of Meanings” as part of the Night of Museums campaign, celebrating International Museum Day. Guests can look forward to children’s sightseeing tours, book presentations, sculpture and painting masterclasses, an animated exhibits museum lesson, and a concert program featuring the Kazakh State Folklore Ensemble “Astana Sazy” from the Kazakh Concert State Concert Organization, including a performance by Rosa Baglanova.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Notre Dame Cathedral” Ballet on May 19

In the ballet “Notre Dame de Paris,” the classical beauty of dance meets sharp grotesque infused with modern plasticity. This monumental tragic performance uniquely blends harsh reality with gloomy fantasy. Quasimodo takes center stage instead of the traditional beautiful gypsy woman. The choreographer, embodying Quasimodo, eschews disfiguring costumes and makeup, expressing the character’s hunchback through movement. The stage compellingly portrays Quasimodo’s transformation from loyal servant to Claude Frollo to a heroic figure attempting to save the innocent Esmeralda and seek retribution for her death.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Specto on May 18

The dynamic electronic music event boasts an array of genres like house, techno, progressive, downtempo and funk, complemented by live instrument accompaniments. Renowned for its dazzling lighting setups and captivating laser displays, attendees can expect an immersive experience centered around the theme “Spirits of the Desert.”

Venue: Qazaq Film; 176, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Giselle” Ballet on May 19

“Giselle” emerged during the romantic ballet era, representing its pinnacle achievement. In an era fascinated by supernatural tales, the ballet captures the theme of young men torn between mundane existence and seductive beings from an unreal realm, such as undines and sylphs. The legend of the Villis girls, betrayed by their lovers and perishing before marriage, perfectly suited such performances. Crafted over a century and a half ago, “Giselle” remains relevant today, captivating audiences with its poignant storyline and rich blend of solo and ensemble dance performances.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.