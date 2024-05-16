Uzbekistan to Launch New Bus Routes to Astana and Turkistan

ASTANA – Uzbekistan plans to launch new bus routes to Kazakhstan’s cities of Astana and Turkistan this year, the Uzbek Transport Ministry’s press service reported on May 13.

The routes will link Bukhara to Astana, as well as Bukhara, Samarkand, and Shahrisabz to Turkistan.

Currently, Uzbekistan has 196 buses operated by 32 carriers, both domestic and foreign, on 37 routes across Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Tajikistan.

In January-April, 173,000 passengers were transported on international bus routes in Uzbekistan, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2023.