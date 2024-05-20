US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya Visits Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya arrived in Astana to co-chair the third annual United States-Kazakhstan High-Level Dialogue (HLD) on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms on May 20 to underscore partnership and support for Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms, reported the U.S. Department of State’s press service.

“Arrived in Astana to engage our Kazakh friends and partners on political reform agenda, including steps to expand public participation in the political process, increase government accountability, strengthen rule of law, and protect human rights,” Zeya wrote on her X account on May 19.

According to the press service, Zeya will also meet with civil society representatives to advance democratic values and commend Kazakhstan’s efforts to address domestic violence.

As part of her May 19-23 trip to Central Asia, Zeya will also visit Tashkent.