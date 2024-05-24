Unique Cultural Events for This Weekend

ASTANA — Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of the Sakha-Kazakh ethnic festival, where you can learn about the heritage of the Turkic people. Feel the adrenaline rush at the Drift Championship or opt for a more serene evening exploring cultural venues. With summer on the horizon, anticipate a calendar full of attractive events and prepare your notes in advance.

Astana Events

“Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” performed by the Tynda Music on May 25

Experience the enchantment and grandeur of fantasy worlds at the unique concert by the “Tynda Music” chamber orchestra. This captivating musical event invites you to immerse yourself in the epic sounds of legendary soundtracks from “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings,” masterfully interpreted by professional musicians. Unveil the magic of music as it guides you through the incredible realms of George R. R. Martin and J. R. R. Tolkien.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“SLEZA” Ballet on May 25-26

The world premiere of the new ballet “Sleza,” created by renowned choreographers Sol Leon and Paul Lightfoot, will be held on May 25 and 26 at the Astana Ballet Theater as part of the Ballet Globe International Festival.

This one-act ballet was crafted for Diana Vishneva, prima ballerina of the Mariinsky Theatre and principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Drawing from the life experiences and personal journeys of both the choreographers and the soloist, the ballet explores universal themes such as love in its many forms – parental, marital, and passionate love for life and profession, as well as spiritual love. It portrays the transformation of a girl as she matures, becomes a wife and mother, and faces the loss of a loved one, illustrating how these experiences reshape our lives forever.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Astana Street Art Tour on May 26

Explore the streets of the capital through a diverse lens of art. You’ll discover hidden artistic gems, learn about the city’s vibrant cultural history, and engage in stimulating conversations with fellow art enthusiasts. This tour not only enhances your appreciation of the capital’s artistic landscape but also provides a wonderful platform to forge new friendships and expand your social network.

Venue: Tselinnikov Restaurant. Tickets are available here.

“The Art of Traditions” exhibition on May 17 to June 30

“The Art of Traditions” presents an array of contemporary art forms such as video art, installations, photography, and performance. Attendees will have the chance to view works by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, Austrian artist Norbert Brunner, and a captivating video art performance by Kazakhstan’s creative group “Adyr Aspan.”

For the photo project “In Her Kitchen,” Gabriele Galimberti traveled to 25 countries, capturing women sharing their national culinary secrets. As part of the “Art of Tradition” exhibition, museum guests can be the first to see Galimberti’s new works, shot in Kazakhstan for this special anniversary event.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Sakha-Kazakh ethnic festival YHYAQ on May 26

At the YHYAQ ethno-festival, attendees can explore the rich cultural heritage of the Sakha people, indulge in traditional cuisine, admire the artwork of Sakha-Kazakh artists at the biirge ethno festival and experience the vibrant atmosphere of an evening live concert. Moreover, visitors will discover the striking similarities between these two Turkic peoples, fostering a deeper appreciation for their shared heritage and history.

Venue: May Day Ponds; Tickets are available here.

“Silent room” exhibition on May 22 to July 3

The “Silent Room” exhibition, a collaboration between the KIMEP University art collective and Aigerim Saduakasova’s independent photo project, aims to shed light on the issue of domestic and gender-based violence in Kazakhstan. Drawing inspiration from real-life stories documented by journalists from the online publication Batyr Jamal, each piece invites viewers to immerse themselves in the depicted experiences, fostering empathy and understanding. By engaging with the artwork, the creators hope to cultivate a culture of zero tolerance towards all forms of violence, fostering greater sensitivity towards the emotions of others.

Venue: 137; Zheltoksan Street. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Gorilla Drift Championship on May 26

Sokol Autodrom welcomes all enthusiasts of thrilling autosport to the second stage of the Kazakhstan Drift Championship. Prepare for exhilarating pair races featuring the nation’s top pilots, accompanied by clouds of smoke billowing from beneath their wheels.

Venue: СТК Sokol; 75th kilometer of the Almaty-Astana highway. Tickets are available here.