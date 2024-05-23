UN Secretary-General to Attend SCO Council of Heads of State in July

ASTANA – During a May 20 meeting with Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres confirmed his participation in the meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), scheduled for July 3-4 in Astana, reported the ministry’s press service.

The meeting, held in New York, was a farewell courtesy call marking the completion of Rakhmetullin’s tenure as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN. Guterres congratulated Rakhmetullin on his new role as the First Deputy Minister, highlighting his significant contributions to joint efforts and the UN’s mission.

The Secretary-General praised President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his effective and balanced foreign policy, adding that Kazakhstan is invariably associated with Peace.

Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to Guterres for his continued support of Kazakhstan at the highest level and substantial contribution to global issues of peace and development.

He assured the Secretary-General that efforts to enhance practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN would continue at a new and higher level.