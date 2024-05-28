Stranger Show: Dimash Kudaibergen Celebrates 30th Birthday in Istanbul

ASTANA – World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen celebrated his 30th birthday with thousands of fans from around the globe, who came to his solo concert at the Beşiktaş stadium in Istanbul on May 24.

Three-hour Stranger show program included performances of guests and friends of Kudaibergen. They are Turkish singer, composer, songwriter, guitarist Haluk Levent and DJ Burak Yeter, U.S. composer and producer Nathan Wang and Renat Gaisin, a Kazakh composer and friend of Kudaibergen, reported dimashnews.com.

Dears (fans of Kudaibergen) sang along and danced in the fan zone to their favorite songs, including “Golden,” “Give Me Your Love,” “Be With Me,” and “Fly Away.”

The work “Stranger”, combining classical sound with national Kazakh flavor, was the title song of the show, reflecting the creative tandem of Kudaibergen and composer Igor Krutoy. The song “Love of Tired Swans” – a special love of all fans, was sung by the whole stadium that evening.

“Thank you for inspiring and teaching me everything about music,” said his brother Abilmansur Kudaibergen, after performing the “Together” song.

DimashAli Creative Center expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Ambassador in Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev, the Kazakh Consul General in Istanbul Amankul Nuriddin, and the Kazakh Consul General in Antalya Kuat Kanafeyev, as well as to RAMS and Yildizlar company, for their assistance in holding the concert.