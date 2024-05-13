South Korean University to Open Drone Industry Department in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – South Korean professors will train personnel for the drone industry in Kazakhstan. This was announced during the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction delegation’s visit to South Korea, reported 24KZ TV channel on May 12.

According to the ministry, so far only two universities in Kazakhstan have drone industry departments. Another one will be opened with the assistance of the South Korean university.

“South Korean academy has programs for high school students and those who work in production. We will train specialists using these programs. Representatives of the university will visit Kazakh technical universities and choose partners among them. The Korean and Turkish sides are ready to transfer technologies and competencies for the production of drones to Kazakhstan,” said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Azamat Beispekov.