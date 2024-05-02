Shymkent to Launch New Agriculture Production Facilities

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited Shymkent on May 1 to take a closer look at the progress of construction and the work of existing large production and agricultural facilities, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

A 5-hectare multifunctional warehouse complex, estimated to cost 10.2 billion tenge (US$23.1 million), is being built on the territory of Shymkent’s transport and logistics center. The first stage of construction is planned to be completed this year, while construction and installation work is 90% complete. The total area of the warehouse premises will cover 22,000 square meters. The complex will employ 107 people.

According to the founder of the company, Aizhan Naimbekova, this will be an A+ category warehouse with a flexible climate control system and the ability to adjust the temperature of refrigeration chambers from -18 to +4 degrees Celsius, which will ensure storage of a wide range of goods.

Alarko Holding, a Turkish company, implements a project to construct an Alsera kz greenhouse complex worth $650 million in the Bozaryk industrial zone. The facility plans to grow cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, root crops and other crops. This will be the largest greenhouse complex in Shymkent for growing tomatoes and cucumbers. The company plans to offer nearly 2,000 vacancies.

Zhumangarin highly appreciated the prospects of the ongoing projects, noting that the state will provide all necessary support as they meet the goal of state policy in the agricultural sector to increase the share of processed products to 70%.

Next, Zhumangarin visited AZALA Textile LLP, Kazakhstan’s largest and only full-cycle textile factory, to process and produce finished textile products. The factory employs 475 people. The unique textile plant produces several products, from yarn to textile products. The enterprise has over 6,800 tons of yarn and 14 million linear meters of gray fabric annually. An export-oriented enterprise supplies around 70% of its products to neighboring countries, including Lithuania, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia and Türkiye.

During the talks with the factory management, Zhumangarin instructed them to study the possibility of increasing the purchase of products from a domestic textile manufacturer for state needs.