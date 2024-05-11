Shymkent to Host First Go Viral Central Asia Festival 

ASTANA—Shymkent will host its first Go Viral Central Asia festival from May 17-18, reported Go Viral Central Asia on its Instagram. The festival will unite experts from the realms of media, business, culture, and technology.

Under the topic – Past. Present. Future – the festival will feature more than 30 speakers and experts discussing topics ranging from cultural heritage to modern trends and the future of Central Asia.

The event organizers aim to make the festival a platform to exchange creative ideas, cultural innovations and business strategies.

Creative industry professionals will lead discussions on topics including web development, animation and artificial intelligence implementations, while entrepreneurs will offer insights into effectively running creative businesses.

Participants will learn about modern brand promotion techniques and effective collaborations with influencers across social media platforms.

In addition, the festival participants will immerse themselves in a discussion about developing industries and the growing popularity of cybersports.