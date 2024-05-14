SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council to Convene in Astana 

By Saniya Sakenova in International, Kazakhstan’s Presidency in SCO on 14 May 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will chair a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on May 21 in Astana, reported the ministry’s press service.

The meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council in 2022. Photo credit: gov.kz

The meeting will be attended by the SCO Secretary General and the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

Participants will consider the progress of preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States, slated to be held in Astana this year.

Delegation heads will exchange views on the international and regional situation, security issues, and the development of cooperation within the SCO in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

They plan to sign a number of decisions pertaining to the final documents of the upcoming SCO Summit, scheduled for July, as well as adopt an Information Message.


