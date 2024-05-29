SCO Foreign Ministers Approve Agenda for Meeting in July

ASTANA — The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have approved the agenda for the SCO Heads of State meeting, scheduled for July 3-4 in Astana, Kazinform reported on May 21.

According to SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, one of the objectives of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting was comprehensive preparation and content for the Astana Summit slated for July.

Among the approved documents submitted for consideration by presidents of the SCO member states are the draft Astana Declaration, the SCO Initiative оn World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony and the roadmap for the development of interaction with SCO dialogue partners.

Since Kazakhstan took over the SCO chairmanship in 2023, over 180 events have been organized focusing on economic, investment, transport, cultural and humanitarian topics, and environmental aspects within the Year of Environment 2024. Zhang Ming praised the professional organization of these events at the Secretariat.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s actions and efforts to formulate the SCO’s common position in case of hot political events, namely the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and recent terrorist attacks in some SCO member states.

The SCO Secretary-General said Kazakhstan’s chairmanship was very informative and captivating, expressing confidence that the successful hosting of the Astana Summit would give a new impetus to the SCO and become another important milestone in its development.