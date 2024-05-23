SCAT Airlines Launches Astana-Prague Direct Flights

ASTANA – An opening ceremony for a new direct flight route from Astana to Prague, operated by SCAT Airlines, took place at Václav Havel Airport Prague, the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic reported on May 23.

The regular flights will run twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using a Boeing 737.

Kazakh Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev noted the importance of direct air communication for enhancing cooperation between the countries in tourism, business, culture, sports, and other areas. He hoped this new route would intensify interactions between companies and citizens of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.