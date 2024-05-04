Residents in Affected Regions Return Home as Floodwaters Recede  

ASTANA – As of May 4, around 48,750 Kazakh citizens have returned to their homes in flood-affected regions, according to Askar Sharip, a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service on the same day.

Across the country, water has been diverted and pumped from 8,378 residential buildings and 2,994 courtyard areas.

The Kazakh government continues to compensate for damage incurred by citizens affected by the massive floods.

The situation in the North Kazakhstan Region is stabilizing, with a significant decrease in water level along the entire length of the Yessil River. In the city of Petropavlovsk and the Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan Region, forces are engaged in pumping water from flooded areas, as reported by Sharip.

The threat of flooding has subsided in the West Kazakhstan Region, with the water level in the Zhaiyk River falling.

Efforts are ongoing to pump water from flooded areas in the town of Kulsary in the Atyrau Region.

The flood situation has also stabilized in the Altai district of the East Kazakhstan Region, thanks to round-the-clock preventive work, resulting in the removal of water from all flooded areas.