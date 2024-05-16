President Tokayev Meets With Malaysian Prime Minister

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 16, reported the Akorda press service. Ibrahim was on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev stated that Malaysia is one of Kazakhstan’s essential and reliable Southeast Asian partners.

“Kazakhstan and Malaysia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. I believe that your visit will give a powerful impetus to the development of relations between the countries. We are ready to make additional efforts to promote our interaction and cooperation in many important areas,” said Tokayev.

According to the President, the two countries have established a solid foundation of mutually beneficial cooperation over the 30 years of diplomatic relations, which is becoming increasingly significant given modern geopolitical and economic realities.

In turn, Ibrahim thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted the significant importance of his visit.

During the talks, the sides considered expanding their interaction in the political, trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian areas. They exchanged views on current topics of the regional and international agenda.