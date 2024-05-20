President Tokayev Expresses Condolences Over Death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death on May 20 after his helicopter crashed in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, reported the Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and himself, Tokayev sent condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, the Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber and the entire Iranian people regarding Raisi’s and members of the government delegation’s deaths.

“I received the news of the death of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and his faithful companions with deep sorrow. Raisi is an outstanding statesman who worked selflessly all his life to serve the interests of the Iranian state, improve the well-being of his people, and maintain stability in the region. As you know, the international community highly appreciated his initiatives and achievements. In Kazakhstan, Raisi will always be remembered as a responsible leader, an authoritative politician at the international level, and a person who has made a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation,” reads the official statement released by Akorda.