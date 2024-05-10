News Digest: Foreign Media on Victory Day, AI in Railway Transportation and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Victory Day celebrations, artificial intelligence in railway transportation, and more.

EU considers vital to raise alternative Kazakh oil supply routes – ambassador

The European Union (EU) sees the development of alternative routes for oil supplies from Kazakhstan as vital, according to Kestutis Jankauskas, the EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Trend reported on May 9.

“Kazakhstan is trying to diversify its oil supplies to Europe and world markets. One option is to ship it via the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan. The amount of trans-Caspian oil transit has been growing for the last two years, but it is limited due to a lack of port and shipping infrastructure. Developing and having alternative export routes is always important,” he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan has been an EU energy partner for decades, currently supplying over 8% of the EU’s oil consumption.

Kazakhstan wants to use AI in railway transportation

Kazakhstan plans to use elements of artificial intelligence in railway transportation as early as next year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the anniversary summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, reported Trend on May 8.

“The railway industry of Kazakhstan will receive a new impetus for development through the creation of a unified digital ecosystem. We plan to use elements of artificial intelligence in railway transportation next year. The use of advanced technologies will significantly increase the efficiency of transportation and optimize costs, including for our partners,” he said.

According to him, it is important to create “seamless” logistics by harmonizing tariff policies and customs procedures, as well as creating a single Eurasian digital corridor.

Increased moisture boosts Kazakhstan wheat prospects

Kazakhstan’s wheat production is expected to recover in 2024-2025 as higher soil moisture increases yields, according to a report from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reported World Grain on May 7.

With ongoing price pressure from Russia, the government of Kazakhstan extended import restrictions on wheat from the Eurasian Economic Union by another six months, starting April 12.

Wheat harvested area is estimated at 13.2 million hectares and production at 15.8 million tons, based on early-in-the-year reports from grain producers. Production in 2023-2024 is estimated at 12.1 million tons.

Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day

Kazakh citizens marked the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, reported WE News on May 9. This day commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Second World War.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid tribute by laying flowers at the Otan Ana Monument in Astana and observing a minute of silence in memory of Kazakh soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war. The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthem, and the Honor Guard Company marched solemnly before the ceremony participants.

“Across the country, ceremonies of laying flowers at war memorials and monuments are taking place. In Kazakhstan’s regions, the “Ardagerlerge Tagzym” (Honoring Veterans) campaign is underway to support and assist veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers, with over 4,500 volunteers participating,” the article reads.