News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, Middle Powers’ Role in Tackling Challenges, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, role of middle powers in resolving global challenges, and more.

Middle powers have the power to save multilateralism

Euronews published an article on May 28, written by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about the middle powers’ role in tackling global challenges.

The article argues that in today’s world, marked by extraordinary geopolitical turbulence and persistent conflict, the need for multilateral solutions has never been more urgent.

“Countries like Kazakhstan must step forward together with renewed vigor and assert our role not just as participants but as responsible managers in the global arena,” Tokayev wrote.

According to the President, unburdened by the complexities of superpower politics, “our agility enables us to navigate intricate diplomatic terrains and carve paths toward compromise and reconciliation.”

Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court continues to uphold legal sovereignty and citizen rights

Modern Diplomacy published an article by Elvira Azimova, Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan, about the court’s mission and activities on May 25.

“The primary responsibility of the Constitutional Court, a successor to the Constitutional Council which operated since 1995, is to meticulously scrutinize laws and normative legal acts to ensure compliance with the country’s Constitution, often referred to as the Basic Law,” she wrote.

The article notes that the Constitutional Court, which consists of 11 judges, commenced its work during the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, demonstrating Kazakhstan’s aim to uphold human rights and freedoms. Aligned with the United Nations’ theme of “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for all,” the Constitutional Court is resolute in its mission.

World Economic Forum names Kazakhstan best tourism destination in Central Asia

The Times of Central Asia published an article on May 29 about the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2024, where Kazakhstan ranked 52nd with a score of 4.07.

When compiling the rating, 119 countries were considered in several categories: enabling environment, policy and condition, infrastructure and service, resources, and sustainability.

In this ranking, the United States took first place, followed by Spain and Japan, which took second and third places respectively.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism, 1,084,800 tourists visited the country in 2023, an increase of 156,800 people compared to 2022.

Kazakhstan, IMF discuss economic prospects

Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed economic prospects for the medium term, reported Trend on May 29.

The discussions took place during the IMF’s annual consultation mission with Kazakh officials. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, Madi Takiyev; the head of the IMF mission for Kazakhstan, Nicolas Blanchet; his deputy, Alejandro Heidenberg; and other experts.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the IMF since 1992. During this time, a number of mutually beneficial agreements have been concluded between our country and the fund. The IMF mission visits Kazakhstan annually for consultations.

Rutte offers Tokayev cooperation in agriculture, sustainable energy

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, met in Astana with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to offer cooperation in agriculture, sustainable energy, and water resource management, reported EFE Comunica on May 28.

“We will be pleased to share ideas and developments we have in the fields of agriculture, sustainable energy, and water resource management,” said Rutte.

During his visit, the Dutch Prime Minister, together with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, attended the opening ceremony of Amsterdam Square in Astana.

Tajani opens the final meeting on Central Asia at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, has opened the final summit of the third Italy-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting. The event, held at Villa Madama, was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, reported the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service on May 29.

“Italy views with great interest the political collaboration and opportunities presented to Italian companies in Central Asia: establishing a strategic partnership with Central Asian countries and strengthening economic and industrial cooperation in the fields of water resources, the environment, and higher education is a priority. For this reason, over 30 of the most important Italian companies and trade associations were invited to today’s meeting,” commented the Deputy Prime Minister.