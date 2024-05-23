Middle Corridor Cargo Transportation Rises 35% in Early 2024

ASTANA — Cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) saw a 35% increase from January to April, according to a meeting between Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and China State Railway Group Chairman Liu Zhenfang, Kazinform reported on May 22.

A train carrying 61 containers departed from the port in the Chinese province of Xian via the TITR. On May 20, the modernization of the 184-kilometer section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway route, an important part of the TITR, was completed.

On the same day, a freight train with 20 containers left Azerbaijan’s Absheron Logistics Center and headed toward Georgia.

The Azerbaijan Railways Chairman highlighted that the resumption of cargo transportation along the updated BTK railway will enable the transportation of up to five million tons of cargo annually.

Over the same period, the volume of rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 14% to 10.1 million tons, and exports surged by 21% to 4.5 million tons.

The Altynkol-Khorgos border crossing saw an 8% increase in transportation to 4.2 million tons, with exports rising by 42% to 1.5 million tons.

Meanwhile, the Dostyk station reported the transfer of 5.9 million tons of cargo to and from China, an 18% increase from the previous year. Exports increased by 13% to three million tons.