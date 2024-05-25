Kazy Ranked Among World’s Best Sausages

ASTANA – Kazy, a Kazakh horse meat sausage, has been ranked 81st among world’s 100 best sausages, according to the TasteAtlas world food website ranking published on May 15.

TasteAtlas is an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants.

“Kazy is a Kazakh horse sausage that is also prepared in other Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Traditionally, the sausage is made with meat and fat taken from the ribs. It is usually seasoned with garlic, pepper, and salt before being stuffed into natural casings. The sausage can be sold raw or lightly smoked, and before serving, it is usually boiled and sliced. Although it is mostly enjoyed as an appetizer, kazy can also be incorporated into various dishes,” reads the article.