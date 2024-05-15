KazPost, China’s YTO Express Group to Build International Warehouse in Almaty

ASTANA – KazPost and China’s YTO Express Group are set to establish a high-tech Class A warehouse with an area of approximately 40,000 square meters in Almaty, KazPost CEO Assel Zhanassova said at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 14, reported Akorda.

The facility is expected to become a key transit hub in Eurasia, bolstering Kazakhstan’s transit capabilities along routes from China to the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and Central Asia.

YTO Express Group stands as one of the five largest express delivery companies in China, renowned for its global logistics platform, its own international air routes, and offices in developed countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and others.

“The Kazakh market is the first step for YTO Express Group towards forging a partnership network across Central Asia,” commented Kazakh top expert for China Adil Kaukenov.

Kaukenov underscored KazPost’s substantial contribution to the national treasury, with tax and duty payments totaling 32.7 billion tenge (US$74.2 million), as reported by Zhanassova.

The KazPost CEO revealed a 35% surge in parcel volumes over the past year, with a twofold acceleration in domestic parcel delivery speeds. In 2023, the company made a profit of 2.4 billion tenge (US$5.4 million) for the first time in five years, paying dividends of 1.5 billion tenge (US$3.4 million) to its shareholder.

Zhanassova briefed Tokayev on the current state of infrastructure and branch network nationwide. The President directed to continue work on financial recovery and increase the company’ logistics capabilities.