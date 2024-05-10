KazEnergy, US Companies Exchange Experience in Developing Clean Energy

ASTANA – Representatives of the KazEnergy Association met with U.S. companies – BarberWind Turbines, Fluence, Fluor, Universal Renewables and others in Washington, D.C. to exchange experience in creating clean energy, reported the KazEnergy’s press service on May 10.

During the talks, the parties considered important aspects of the development of clean energy in light of modern technological and economic challenges.

At the meeting with representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy, the sides talked about facilitating investments in renewable energy sources (RES) and enhancing sustainable energy infrastructure. They also talked about creating initiatives to lessen emissions of greenhouse gas.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy spoke about ongoing work aimed at decarbonizing the electricity sector, all modes of transport and the industrial sector. The department expressed readiness to share its experience in this area.

In turn, Damir Narynbayev, executive director of the KazEnergy Association for the Development of the Energy Industry, spoke about the association’s efforts to reduce the carbon footprint in the electricity and oil and gas sectors.

The parties agreed to provide advising support for the creation of a regulatory framework regarding the development of energy accumulation and storage systems, hydrogen energy, carbon capture and storage systems at thermal power plants.

During the meeting with the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), participants discussed topics related to regulatory problems in the execution of solar power plant projects, as well as the integration of renewable energy facilities with energy storage systems and recycling of panels.