Kazakhstan’s Manufacturing Sector Grows 5.2% to $16 Billion in Four Months

ASTANA — In four months of this year, the volume of manufacturing goods production in Kazakhstan grew 5.2% to 7.1 trillion tenge (US$16 billion), with exports reaching $5.6 billion, Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev said at a May 28 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Fixed asset investments increased by approximately 20% to 403.2 billion tenge ($910 million). The industry grew by 105.2%, contributing 4.3 billion tenge ($9.7 million) to Kazakhstan’s economy.

The metallurgical industry saw a 5.1% increase, with plans to implement 21 projects worth 464.2 billion tenge ($1 billion) of investment and create over 4,700 jobs. These projects include a steel pipes production plant in the Karagandy Region and the modernization of aluminum packaging production in Shymkent.

The machine-building sector grew by 22%, with an 8.6% surge in car production. More than 46,000 cars were produced, up from the planned 160,000 for 2024.

The railway engineering industry rose 2.5-fold due to increased production of locomotives and wagons, while the production of household appliances increased 3.8 times with the launch of a Xiaomi TV manufacturing plant in Almaty.

The chemical industry showed a 6% growth, planning to launch 14 projects totaling 29 billion tenge (US$65.4 million) of investment, including ammonium sulfate production in the Mangystau Region and liquid nitrogen in the Atyrau Region.

Meanwhile, the light industry grew only 0.3%, which is associated with a decrease in textile and leather production. Kazakhstan is set to implement 12 investment projects worth 23.4 billion tenge (US$52.8 million) this year, providing 720 job opportunities.

Construction material production increased only by 1.1%, while the share of domestic producers in the Kazakh building materials market reached 68%. Sharlapayev noted that the industry’s growth rate will be restored through the use of domestic products during the implementation of the Comfortable School national project and restoration efforts after floods.

The minister also mentioned the allocation of 30 billion tenge (US$67.7 million) for constructing 37 small industrial zones in eight regions with a total area of ​​200,000 square meters.

He recalled that the 2024 pool includes 180 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge ($3.3 billion) with the creation of 18,000 permanent jobs.