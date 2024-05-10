Kazakhstan’s E-Commerce Surges by 79% in 2023

ASTANA – Sales volume in the e-commerce market in 2023 reached 2.4 trillion tenge ($5.3 billion) according to a study by Strategy&, a subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

This is 79% more than in 2022. The Digital Kazakhstan Association and second-tier banks, including Kaspi, provided data for the report.kz, Halyk Market and Forte Market.

E-commerce comprised 12.6% (8.2% in 2022) of total retail sales. The number of transactions totaled 90.2 million (+84%). The average bill decreased to 26,800 tenge (US$61). The share of e-commerce sales on marketplaces is 89% (+6%).