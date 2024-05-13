Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Address Transport Cooperation Priorities

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev met with Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilhom Makhkamov to discuss priority areas of cooperation and its advancement, as reported by the Kazakh ministry’s press service on May 11.

During the meeting, the sides addressed the implementation of joint projects to develop international transport corridors, railway and road transport, and construction of transport infrastructure.

In particular, the project for the construction of a new railway line Darbaza – Maktaaral is supposed to increase the throughput capacity between the two countries by another 10 million tons.

“The volume of export-import transportation by road over the past year increased by 6% and reached 1.8 million tons. There is generally a good dynamic in the growth of collaboration in road transportation,” said Karabayev.

According to the ministry, civil aviation is the flagship of the transport and logistics hub. Currently, the countries operate 37 flights per week between the cities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, Karabayev expressed support for the Uzbek initiative on the construction of the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway.

The transportation and transit of goods between the two countries by road is carried out on a permit-free basis in accordance with the Intergovernmental Agreement.

Following the meeting, Karabayev and Makhkamov signed a roadmap for the development of strategic cooperation in transport and logistics between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for 2024-2025.