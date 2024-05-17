Kazakhstan, UAE to Cooperate in Leadership Training in Public Services

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to collaborate in leadership training in public administration. This was announced at a meeting between Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev and UAE’s Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdulla Nasser Lootah, who visited Kazakhstan May 15-17, reported the ministry’s press service.

“Today we announced the launch of the National Accelerator. Having studied the UAE’s experience in accelerating solutions to current problematic issues within 100 days, we have decided to implement this mechanism within our National Project Office. Topics for acceleration have already been identified jointly with government agencies,” Madiyev said.

These topics are Government Performance, Capacity Building and Leadership Programs, Programming, and Transformation. The key one is Capacity Building, which, in collaboration with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, involves training leaders of state bodies through the Executive Leadership Program of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

Under this program, Kazakhstan will send digital vice ministers to the UAE to be trained in the latest approaches and methods of public administration using artificial intelligence.

The meeting featured presentations of the latest developments in digitization, startups, and the activities of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups.