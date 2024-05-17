Kazakhstan to Strengthen Cooperation with Malaysia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready for closer and more productive interaction with Malaysia, which plays an important role in the Southeast Asian region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting in an expanded format with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 16, reported Akorda.

Highlighting business contacts as crucial for developing bilateral relations, Tokayev supported Malaysia’s intention to participate in a business forum. He welcomed the launch of new successful projects involving Malaysian companies and affirmed the Kazakh government’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

The President noted the mutual 30-day visa-free regime and direct flights between the two countries as facilitators of this cooperation.

“I would also like to note that over 500 Kazakh students are studying at Malaysian universities. I think they will certainly serve as a golden bridge between the two states,” he remarked.

Ibrahim, in turn, outlined several specific proposals, planning bilateral meetings with Kazakh ministers to discuss import and export issues.

“We have created a huge commodity market in Malaysia. Now our country has turned into a regional hub for the production of computer chips with significant investments from the United States, Europe, particularly Germany, and China. I think we can share this experience and simultaneously learn from your successful transformation. And, of course, there are specific areas such as the halal industry, and we are exploring the prospects of Islamic banking,” he said.

The meeting also covered partnership opportunities in transit and logistics, energy, finance, and cultural and humanitarian sectors. The parties expressed interest in strengthening cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.