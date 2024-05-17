Kazakhstan to Register New Political Party

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Justice confirmed the acceptance of the application for the Yntymaq political party’s registration, Vice Minister of Justice Botagoz Zhakselekova said at a May 17 briefing in the Central Communications Service, reported Kazinform.

The party administration has four months to submit all the necessary documents for official registration. According to Zhakselekova, Yntymaq held its first congress of founders on May 11. Once the documents are received, the ministry will conduct another inspection.

Following the parliamentary election in March 2023, Kazakhstan currently has seven operating parties: Amanat Party, Aq Jol Democratic Party, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl People’s Patriotic Democratic Party, the National Social Democratic Party, Baytaq party, and Respublica party.

Reflecting spiritual unity, Yntymaq party aims to concentrate efforts on investment policy, development of small and medium-sized businesses, education, healthcare, and national defense.