Kazakhstan to Launch Mass Alert Earthquake Warning System This Month 

ALMATY – The Mass Alert earthquake early warning system will be introduced in pilot mode in Kazakhstan by June 1. This was announced at a May 18 meeting on ensuring seismic safety in Almaty, chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bozumbayev instructed to accelerate the process of introducing an emergency warning system for the population. This system should be in all earthquake-prone regions of the country and operate uninterruptedly.

“Cell Broadcast technology will be used for population notification. This technology does not contribute to network load and enables one to rapidly and widely notify all subscribers within the base station antennas’ coverage region,” said Almaty Akim (Mayor) Yerbolat Dossayev.

During the meeting, Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the measures taken to improve buildings’ seismic resistance. He introduced a mandatory seismic isolation system for the construction of residential buildings and social facilities on sites with seismicity of 7-9 points. Technical and regulatory documentation has been amended.

Bozumbayev instructed to tighten standards for the design of facilities in earthquake-prone regions, considering international experience, including Japanese, and to strengthen supervision over compliance with construction standards using accredited laboratories.

The meeting participants also focused on the algorithm for government agencies’ actions in the event of an earthquake. These include informing the population, organizing rescue and evacuation measures, and deploying field and mobile hospitals. Bozumbayev instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to test the algorithm and check the condition of the equipment during the Zher large-scale exercises in the first decade of June.

Following the meeting, the relevant ministries were instructed to ensure constant monitoring of the seismic situation in the country and to regularly conduct training and exercises to practice the population’s actions in the event of an earthquake.