Kazakhstan to Build 57 New Water Reservoirs Until 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to build 57 new water reservoirs, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation’s comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of water management facilities until 2030, reported Kazinform on May 30.

Notably, it is planned to build four reservoirs in the Aktobe Region, three reservoirs in the Turkistan and Zhambyl Regions, two reservoirs in the West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karagandy Regions and one reservoir each in the Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Abai Regions.

According to the ministry, new reservoirs will be able to collect up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of water and will help increase the area of ​​irrigated land by 250,000 hectares.

“It is planned to reconstruct 15 existing reservoirs in the country to improve the water supply of 74,000 hectares of irrigated land. These measures will make it possible in the future to accumulate water resources and create conditions to meet the water needs of agricultural producers and other sectors of the economy,” said in the ministry.