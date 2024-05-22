Kazakhstan Suspends Digital Bridge 2024 Forum 

ASTANA – Following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to suspend major events due to the severe floods in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry announced the cancellation of the international IT forum Digital Bridge 2024, which was scheduled for Sept. 5-7 in Astana, reported the ministry’s press service.

This year’s spring floods have been the largest natural disaster in Kazakhstan in the last 80 years. To save financial resources for addressing the extensive damage and providing assistance to affected citizens, President Tokayev instructed the government to abandon planned image-building and other major events.

Since its inception in 2018, Digital Bridge has become the largest platform in Central Asia for discussing the latest trends and prospects of the IT industry. The forum, which was supposed to take place this year for the sixth time, was also canceled in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s organizers – the ministry and the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups – expressed their gratitude to everyone interested in participating in the forum. Under favorable circumstances, Digital Bridge will resume its work in 2025.