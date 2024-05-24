Kazakhstan Set to Boost Aktau, Kuryk Seaports Capacity by 50%

ASTANA – By 2028, Kazakhstan plans to triple container throughput at the Aktau and Kuryk seaports and boost their capacity by 50%, according to the adopted comprehensive plan for the development of maritime infrastructure, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on May 22.

The document, designed for 2024-2028, provides for the creation of a large maritime transport and logistics cluster based on the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. This cluster, in turn, will increase container capacity, develop cargo transshipment terminals and logistics for international transport, and reduce administrative barriers.

Dredging the waters of the Kuryk port and constructing a container hub in the Aktau port will begin this year. Most of the projects, including those envisioned as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transit Route (TITR) expansion, will be carried out using private investments.