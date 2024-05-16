Kazakhstan Reports Significant Increase in Oil Shipments to Germany

ASTANA – From January to April, KazTransOil national oil transporter delivered 420,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, which is 330,000 tons more compared to the same period last year, reported the company’s press service on May 15.

KazTransOil supplied oil via Russia’s Transneft system of trunk oil pipelines in the direction of the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point in Poland for further shipment to Germany.

This month, KazTransOil plans to transport 120,000 tons of oil to Germany.

Last year, 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil were transported along this route to Germany.