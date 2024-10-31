Eastern Kazakhstan Calls for Nationwide Expansion of Equine-Assisted Therapy

ASTANA – An equestrian school near Oskemen in the East Kazakhstan Region has established a heated arena for year-round hippotherapy, or equine-assisted therapy, for children with disabilities. Now regional authorities set the task to extend access to these therapeutic services across Kazakhstan, said Olga Kuzovleva, a member of the expert group on disability support, Kazinform reported on Oct. 30.

“This is a long-awaited event. Now children with disabilities will not have to pause their activities in winter, which means that rehabilitation will be more effective. The arena is warm and comfortable,” Kuzovleva added.

Operating for 15 years, this hippotherapy center was Kazakhstan’s first to use adaptive horseback riding for child rehabilitation. Under the direction of founder Yelena Chernikova, the center established the world’s first state-approved standards for hippotherapy in 2020. Unfortunately, Chernikova died of a serious illness in 2022. The new winter arena now bears her name.

To date, the center employs 23 certified trainers and supports 128 children, funded through the state social order at a budget of 102 million tenge (US$208,507) this year. Another similar arena operates in the Zaisan district.

The experience of East Kazakhstan trainers is also adopted by their colleagues from Mangystau, Aktobe, and Karagandy.

“There is a course for training instructors of therapeutic horse riding and adaptive equestrian sports. We conduct training all over Kazakhstan. We want to foster our competitors. So far, we are the only center training Paralympic athletes in this sport,” said Yekaterina Rudenko, the head of the Equestrian Federation of the East Kazakhstan Region.