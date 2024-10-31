Indian Bihar Museum Opens Art Exhibition in Kazakh Presidential Center

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Presidential Center unveiled the “Triptych on humanity, monuments and nature” international exhibition from the collections of the Bihar Museum of India on Oct. 30.

According to Kazinform, the exhibition focuses on the oneness of humanity, monuments, and nature. The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan took the initiative to host a visiting exhibition, said Moumita Ghosh, curator of the Bihar Museum.

The Bihar Museum is one of India’s youngest and largest museums, located in the historic city of Patna. The museum, which opened in 2015, has over 40,000 exhibits and is divided into ten sections, including archeology, history, art, and others, with valuable items from antiquity to the present. A replica of the museum’s most renowned artifact, the Didarganj Yakshi sculpture, has been transported to Astana for this exhibition. According to Ghosh, the image of this female statue, which dates back 2,500 years BC, depicts the beauty of her time as well as society’s respect for women.

The exhibition is scheduled to run within a month, though may be extended in case of high interest. The exhibition features over 50 pieces of art, created by 39 painters and four photographers.

During the event, the Kazakh Presidential Center and the Bihar Museum signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in art.