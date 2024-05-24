Kazakhstan Ratifies OTS Agreement to Establish Simplified Customs Corridor

ASTANA – The Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, has ratified an agreement among the governments of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to establish a simplified customs corridor (SCC), the Mazhilis’ press service reported on May 22.

This agreement, signed in Samarkand on Nov. 11, 2022, is set for an indefinite period. It will be more accessible now for Kazakh goods to cross the borders of Turkic states.

The document introduces new concepts of the SCC and trade operators. Its main goal is to enhance the efficiency of customs control for goods and vehicles moving between the member states through the SCC.

The SCC is an electronic system designed to advance the exchange of information about transported goods. It is open for voluntary use and can be utilized across all types of transport.

Information exchange on cargo carried by trading operators will be conducted using the SCC system and on a voluntary basis. Operators will receive several benefits under the SCC framework, including priority customs clearance, exemption from inspections at checkpoints, and simplified customs procedures, such as separate lanes to reduce clearance time.

Upon the agreement’s activation, the customs authorities of the OTS member states will initiate and execute a six-month pilot project.