Kazakhstan Provides Training Opportunities to IT Specialists from Tajikistan

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) transferred 100 vouchers to the Embassy of Tajikistan on May 10 for the training of IT specialists as part of the Tech Orda human capital development program, reported the agency’s press service.

Implemented by the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups, the program provides youth from Tajikistan with the opportunity to enroll in leading private IT schools in Kazakhstan.

The training includes areas such as web development, cybersecurity, Python development, FullStack development, C#, and Data Science, ensuring the acquisition of relevant IT skills.

Aligned with official development assistance and support for youth in Central Asia, this initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

With its high level of digitization, Kazakhstan stands ready to share its experience and best practices with other Central Asian countries.