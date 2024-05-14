Kazakhstan Provides Financial Support to 20,600 Flood-Affected Families

ASTANA – Some 20,600 families have received one-time payments in the total amount of 7.5 billion tenge (US$16.9 million), Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a May 14 government meeting.

Some 680 families received compensation for material damage totaling 362.5 million tenge (US$821,352), while 568 families were paid compensation for repairs and restoration of housing worth 710 million tenge (US$1.6 million).

A local emergency situation still persists in eight regions of the country. Two settlements in the Aktobe Region are isolated, and residents there are provided with essential supplies such as food and medicine.

Each affected region is receiving assistance from large companies and businesspeople, including construction firms, automobile companies, banks, and companies such as ERG and KazakhMys.

While the flood situation is generally stabilizing, the Atyrau Region is expecting its peak this week, with the Zhaiyk River surpassing critical levels at gauging stations in the villages of Inderbor and Makhambet. More than 7,000 people and 1,900 units of equipment, including six aircraft, are engaged in flood control operations.

A total of 12,908 residential buildings were flooded, with 264 homes still submerged in the Aktobe, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan Regions. Flooding has affected ten anthrax burial sites, prompting swift disinfection measures by relevant authorities.

Since the beginning of the floods, more than 119,000 people, including 44,000 children, have been evacuated, with 55,600 people returning home. Around 5,000 citizens remain in evacuation centers, while over 58,000 are staying with relatives.