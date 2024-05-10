Kazakhstan, Netherlands Sign Eight Commercial Documents

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands signed eight commercial documents aimed at promoting bilateral relations in agriculture, healthcare, ecology, and education, reported the Kazakh Invest on May 10.

The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture and the Dutch company VISCON signed a memorandum of understanding on implementing a project for the construction of an automated center for producing planting material (free from viruses) using artificial intelligence (AI).

This project will contribute to improving the sustainability, quality, and yield of crops. AI technologies and in vitro cultivation methods will be utilized within the project. The project is planned to be implemented from 2024 to 2026 with an annual production capacity of 12 million seedlings.

The ministry also signed a document with Royal GD to enhance the veterinary system in Kazakhstan. The project involves modernizing Kazakhstan’s veterinary system, which will ensure the quality control of livestock products according to international standards and create conditions for the export of domestic products to Western markets.

Dutch companies also plan to invest 15 million euros (US$16.2 million) in healthcare and environmental projects in the Kyzylorda Region.

According to Deputy Akim (Mayor) of the Kyzylorda Region Ardak Zebeshev, the project in the healthcare system is set to reduce service costs and provide services for patients with new technologies, reported Kazinform.

“The telemedicine project will consist of using an application from Dutch partners. This should lead to an improvement in the well-being of the population,” said Zebeshev.

The application will be used to conduct online consultations and coordinate medical teams, which will reduce the number of visits and improve the accessibility of medical care.

In the second project, 80,000 hectares of saxauls are to be planted close to the Aral Sea. Some 10,000 hectares will be planted in the first phase.

According to the Kazakh Invest, these initiatives reflect the deep commitment of both countries to cooperation in addressing current challenges and achieving sustainable development.