Kazakhstan Joins UN Commission on Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice

ASTANA — Kazakhstan joined the United Nations (UN) Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) for 2025-2027 for the first time during its 33rd session, which took place on May 13-17 in Vienna, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on May 17.

With its extensive national expertise in crime prevention and criminal justice, Kazakhstan pledged to contribute practically to the commission’s work.

At the general debate, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi spoke about the latest reforms in the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, the development of the penitentiary system and bringing it closer to international standards, including reducing the number of prisoners, rehabilitation, reintegration of citizens returning from conflict zones, and also reducing the level of repeated crime of persons registered on probation.

Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of developing international anti-criminal cooperation to prevent and combat organized crime, corruption, terrorism, and other criminal activity. Tileuberdi outlined the contribution of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and donor countries in the implementation of the assigned tasks, assuring Kazakhstan’s continued support for the activities of UNODC, including through the provision of voluntary contributions to the UNODC Global Program against Cybercrime.