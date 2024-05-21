Kazakhstan Increases Road Transportation to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia

ASTANA — Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev announced a significant increase in the number of additional permit forms for road transportation to European countries, particularly Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, the ministry’s press service reported on May 20.

In the current realities, Kazakh carriers’ demand for permit forms from European countries has sharply risen. Over 70% of the previously received permit forms from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have already been issued to Kazakh carriers.

Kazakhstan has agreed on additional permit forms from these countries, including 6,000 from Latvia, 800 from Estonia, and 3,000 already brought from Lithuania.

“In general, the total number of permit forms for road transport with these countries exceeded around 29,000 for the year 2024. This is a record figure for our country,” Karabayev said, stating that increasing permit forms will boost trade turnover between Kazakhstan and European countries and reduce transportation costs.

The ministry is also working on creating conditions for the accelerated passage of Kazakh vehicles at borders. One measure under consideration is establishing a representative office at the Latvian border to assist in the expedited passage of Kazakh vehicles through checkpoints.