Kazakhstan Increases International Flights, Launches New Routes

ASTANA – Kazakhstan continues making international agreements to expand its flight destinations and their frequency. Some 567 foreign flights from Kazakhstan are operated weekly on 121 routes to 28 different countries.

According to the Transport Ministry’s Civil Aviation Committee, on May 7, aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Egypt agreed to increase the total number of permitted flights between the countries from 14 to 48 per week, as well as the permitted destinations from two to three for each side.

Uzbekistan Airways plans to launch Almaty-Nukus flights from June 1, reported the committee’s press service on May 13. Flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Airbus A320 aircraft with 174 seats.

On May 4, Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev emphasized the need to open direct flights and ease visa requirements for mutual travels during his meeting with Ambassador of Jordan to Kazakhstan Hamza Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari, reported the ministry’s press service. Last year, 1,130 tourists from Jordan visited Kazakhstan.