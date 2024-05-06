Kazakhstan Honors Veterans Ahead of May 9

ASTANA – Kazakhstan allocated 187 million tenge (US$421,442.27) from local budgets to provide one-time payments to World War II veterans in all regions of the country and the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent ahead of May 9, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on May 5.

Under the current social assistance rules, the amount of one-time payments by May 9 varies in each region, depending on the capabilities of local budgets and decisions of maslikhats (local representative bodies).

According to the recommendation of the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, most regions have provided a unified payment amount in recent years.

In 2024, Kazakhstan’s average one-time social assistance payment was 1.5 million tenge (US$3,380.55). However, many regions exceeded this average, with the Akmola Region providing three million tenge (US$6,761.11) and the Aktobe Region offering over two million tenge (US$4,507.40). WWII participants in the Abai, Almaty, Karagandy, and Pavlodar Regions, as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty, each received two million tenge.

Overall, 148 WWII veterans live in Kazakhstan to date, all of whom receive a monthly special state benefit of 59,072 tenge (US$133.13), regardless of other forms of social support.