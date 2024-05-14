Kazakhstan Expands Cooperation Within OTS

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev took part in an online meeting with leaders of Turkic cooperation organizations on May 10 as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Among them were OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, and President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev.

Participants discussed the implementation of instructions given by the heads of state during the 10th OTS Summit, preparations for the informal OTS Summit scheduled for July 5-6 in Shusha, and the next 11th OTS Summit slated for October in the Kyrgyz Republic.

They also reviewed issues on further strengthening cooperation within Turkic organizations.

Bakayev underscored the importance of implementing the Action Plan, which Kazakhstan adopted, based on the eight priorities of TURKTIME – traditions, unification, reforms, knowledge, trust, investment, mediation, and energy, – through coordinated actions of Turkic cooperation organizations within the OTS Coordination Committee.