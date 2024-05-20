Kazakhstan, China Set to Advance Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met on May 20 to address prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev underscored China’s critical role in global diplomacy. According to him, Chinese initiatives shape the global agenda and significantly contribute to maintaining international peace and stability. Tokayev called China a recognized leader in many areas, including producing and exporting goods, technological innovation, economic growth, and global investment.

He also highly evaluated Kazakh-Chinese relations within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

“Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable partner of China. We are doing everything possible to implement the agreements that were reached earlier. We are working together and advancing our relationship into the future,” Tokayev said.

Wang expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the hospitality and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the President of China Xi Jinping.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres and the possibility of expanding intergovernmental contacts.

After the meeting, Tokayev extended warm greetings to Xi and expressed anticipation for Xi’s state visit to Astana in July.