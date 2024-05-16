Kazakhstan, China Pledge to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong expressed their commitment to enhancing ties in all areas of strategic partnership during a May 16 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy and tourism, culture and humanitarian areas.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan prioritizes elevating bilateral relations with China to a new level.

“With great satisfaction, I would like to note that the long-lasting friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China are steadily growing. China is Kazakhstan’s leading trade and economic partner, ranking first in terms of bilateral trade volume. In 2023, this figure reached a record $40 billion. We set the goal of bringing trade turnover to $100 billion. We believe that we can achieve this figure,” said the President.

Liu also underlined the positive dynamics in developing cooperation between China and Kazakhstan.

“As a long-time and good friend of the Chinese people, over the years you have made an important contribution to the development of Chinese-Kazakh relations, which is highly appreciated by the Chinese side. I am confident that under your leadership, Kazakhstan will move forward in the development of the state and the building of a powerful and prosperous new Kazakhstan. China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, reliable partners and very good friends who complement each other,” said Liu.