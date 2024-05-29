Kazakhstan, China Implement Large-Scale Project to Expand Mutual Trade

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev toured a pavilion built for Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states at the Jiangsu trade center during his visit to Nanjing city on May 28, reported the ministry’s press service.

QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and the largest state trade group in the province, Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group, signed an agreement to establish the Central Asia-Jiangsu multifunctional center in March to put on Kazakh-made goods and products from other countries of the region in the future.

The large-scale project will involve 11 buildings in a developed area of ​​Nanjing, designed to accommodate new types of business, including cross-border ones. The area of ​​the four-story pavilion for Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries will be 2,000 square meters, most of which are allocated for showcasing Kazakh goods.

The first floor of the trade complex will introduce Kazakhstan’s culture and features to Chinese visitors. The second one will display agricultural, industrial, and other goods, while the remaining floors will house offices of Kazakh companies.

Alongside the Kazakh pavilion in Nanjing, scheduled for the official opening in September, it is planned to establish a similar multifunctional center in Kazakhstan. The complex will not only showcase Chinese and Kazakh goods but also serve as a platform for business representatives to facilitate contracts with international partners, conduct business negotiations, receive financial and consulting services, and formalize trade transactions.

The establishment of the trade centers will be accompanied by the construction of warehouse infrastructure in a western direction along the China-Europe route. QazTrade General Director Zhenis Oserbay suggested that Chinese partners use the capabilities of Khorgos to build foreign warehouses in Kazakhstan.