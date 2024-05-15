Kazakhstan Can Emerge As Drone Hub in Central Asia, Says Official

ASTANA – A reciprocal partnership with South Korea in drone production has the potential to elevate Kazakhstan’s status as a drone hub in Central Asia, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Azamat Beispekov said in an interview with The Korea Herald on May 9.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation with South Korea in the field of drones, highlighting the technology’s role in shaping Kazakhstan’s future in oil and gas, agriculture, and road safety.

Citing South Korea’s advanced capabilities in drone manufacturing as a key factor driving Kazakhstan’s strategic choice, Beispekov expressed the intention to go beyond mere procurement and reach a mutual exchange of knowledge and skills between the two nations.

Kazakhstan’s vast territory presents opportunities for drone utilization across various sectors, including forestry, agriculture, energy, rescue, mapping, and defense. The vice minister highlighted the strong trade relations between the countries, making Kazakhstan an appealing market for Korean drone technology.

The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction plans to deploy advanced drone solutions, focusing on operator training and regulatory measures for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) usage.

Beispekov asserted that Kazakhstan’s focus remains steadfastly on the peaceful application of drones.

“We must use drones only for peaceful purposes, not for military purposes,” he said.

The vice minister mentioned Kazakhstan’s achievements in drone manufacturing, citing an example of testing drones designed for firefighting and emergency response at Kazakhstan’s Petropavlovsk Heavy Machine Building Plant.

The vice minister revealed ongoing efforts to establish a drone academy in Kazakhstan through collaboration with Korean universities, aiming to enhance global cooperation in drone education and regulation.

“It only depends on us how we raise children and how we teach them about drones,” he said, highlighting the importance of ethical evolution of drone technology.

Beispekov visited South Korea to attend the Korea Drone Expo 2024. Before that, Astana hosted the 2024 Kazakhstan-Korea Drone Roadshow, focusing on UAV production and establishing the Kazakhstan-Korea Drone Competence Development Academy.