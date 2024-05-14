Kazakhstan Becomes First CIS Country to Join ICAO Program on Sustainable Aviation Fuels

ASTANA – Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Regional Director for the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) European and North Atlantic Office Nicolas Rallo signed an agreement on Assistance, Capacity-building and Training (ACT) for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) on May 13, reported Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

This move made Kazakhstan the first country from the Commonwealth of Independent States to join this key ICAO program.

The agreement enables Kazakhstan to benefit from ACT to scale up the production and deployment of SAF, showing the country’s commitment towards the sustainable development of aviation.

“This will in turn yield significant benefits for the sustainable socio-economic development of this landlocked, fast-growing country,” Rallo wrote.

According to this document, ICAO will assist Kazakhstan in the development and participation in the ACT-SAF program activities, including the exchange of best practices and relevant information, participation in educational seminars and training, technical assistance on SAF-related issues in national action plans, and implementation of specific SAF projects.

The ICAO ACT-SAF program was officially launched on June 1, 2022, as a complementary event to showcase ICAO’s achievements and further efforts for decarbonizing aviation.