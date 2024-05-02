Kazakhstan at Arab-Central Asian Forum: Strengthening Interregional Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev took part in the third session of the Arab Economy and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, organized by the League of Arab States (LAS) on April 30 in Doha to explore promising areas for cooperation, reported the ministry’s press service.

Bakayev stressed the forum’s vital role in fostering interregional cooperation in his speech. He also mentioned the close historical ties that unite all of the Arab countries, Azerbaijan, and the nations of Central Asia, as well as their common spiritual and cultural values. He paid particular attention to the key pillars of modern bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted the country’s joint projects and initiatives with Arab countries in business, trade, investment, culture, and science and confirmed the country’s commitment to deepening and expanding this cooperation.

Bakayev made a number of specific proposals aimed at developing cooperation in economy, investment, finance, innovation, renewable energy, tourism and infrastructure development, utilizing transit and transport potential, and addressing environmental, water and food security challenges. Partners were invited to benefit from the Astana International Financial Center’s distinctive services, which are unmatched in the Central Asian region.

Within the framework of global institutions, the countries of the two regions actively support each other and adhere to the same or similar political positions and views on the most pressing topics on the international agenda.

Regarding the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, Bakayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s resolute stance. He expressed strong support for ending the conflict using the “Two Countries – Two Peoples” concept, as well as for an end to the ongoing violence and promotion of international peace negotiations processes and initiatives.

Last year, Kazakhstan made a significant financial contribution to the work of relevant international organizations supporting the Palestinian people and providing tangible humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

On the sidelines of the forum, Bakayev held bilateral meetings with the Qatari Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan Al-Muraikhi, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the heads of delegations of Tunisia and Algeria.

Following the event, the participants adopted the Doha declaration.