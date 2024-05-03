Kazakhstan and Qatar Advance Key Gas Projects

ASTANA — QazaqGaz national company and UCC Holding, a part of Qatar’s Power International Holding, have reached a consensus on four major gas projects in Kazakhstan during a May 3 meeting of the Energy Council chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Among these projects is the construction of two gas processing plants with capacities of one billion cubic meters and 2.5 billion cubic meters per year, which aims to rationally use raw gas by increasing processing capacity.

The commissioning of a new compressor station and the Aktobe-Kostanai main gas pipeline will provide gas to the Kostanai Region’s population and local industrial enterprises.

The construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline will ensure Kazakhstan’s energy security by facilitating gas supply to southern, central, and northern regions while maintaining export volumes.

Bektenov said all issues on monitoring the implementation of agreements reached between the Presidents of both countries in February will be under his personal control.

According to the Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz, gas production in Kazakhstan is expected to increase to 60.4 billion cubic meters in 2024. The Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan projects provide over 85% of production. Commercial gas production in 2024 is anticipated to reach 28 billion cubic meters.